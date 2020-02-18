AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 17-23, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

MONDAY, FEB. 17: The only game on the slate for Presidents’ Day is the Gateway boys basketball team’s 7 p.m. visit to Brighton.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18: The Continental League girls basketball championship is on the line when Regis Jesuit plays host to rival Highlands Ranch in a 5:30 p.m. contest that is part of a doubleheader in the Boys Division gym that includes a boys game at 7 p.m. …The Vista PEAK boys basketball team celebrates a large group of seniors during its 7 p.m. EMAC contest with Thornton. …An ice hockey matinee at 1:40 p.m. at Family Sports Center between the Cherry Creek co-op team and Heritage is the product of a weather-related reschedule.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19: Ten Aurora boys and girls basketball teams are in action on a slate that includes four Centennial League girls-boys doubleheaders (5:30 p.m. girls, 7 p.m. boys) involving Aurora teams. Headlining both girls and boys play is Cherry Creek’s visit to Grandview in which control of the league standings will be at stake with just one game left afterwards. The Wolves won both of the first meetings when they visiting the Bruins. The boys schedule also includes Smoky Hill’s big visit to Eaglecrest in boys play, plus EMAC matches that see Aurora Central visit Gateway and Hinkley play host to Vista PEAK, while Cherokee Trail plays host to Arapahoe with a chance to move into the top half of the Centennial League standings with a victory.

THURSDAY, FEB. 20: The Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournaments begins at the Pepsi Center, with 33 wrestlers from 10 Aurora programs set to compete in the opening round, which is slated for 6 p.m. …Rivals Aurora Central and Hinkley meet in boys basketball at 7 p.m. on the home floor of the Thunderbirds, who won by 18 points when the teams met on Jan. 8.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21: The Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament continues at Pepsi Center with championship quarterfinals scheduled for 12:45-3:30 p.m. with the first round of consolation matches to follow. Semifinals in 5A-2A are set for 6:45 p.m. with the second round of consolation matches beginning at 7:15 p.m. and running simultaneously until conclusion. …The Centennial League’s regular season comes to an end with four girls-boys doubleheaders (5:30 p.m. girls, 7 p.m. boys) including Aurora teams with Smoky Hill home to Cherry Creek, Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, Mullen at Grandview and Overland at Arapahoe. …An outstanding ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center has puck drop between Regis Jesuit and Fort Collins set for 5:40 p.m., with the Cherry Creek co-op team up next with a 7:50 p.m. matchup against Monarch.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22: The Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournament concludes at Pepsi Center with a full day that includes third round consolation matches at 10 a.m., which will be followed by consolation semifinals, fifth-place matches and third-place matches. Doors open for the final session at 5:30 p.m. with the Parade of Champions ahead of finals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. …The basketball regular season comes to an end with a doubleheader that has the Gateway girls taking on Rangeview at 12:30 p.m., followed by the boys matchup at 3 p.m. with Unified in between. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team plays Denver East at 3:10 p.m. at Family Sports Center in a game to benefit the Shaka Franklin Foundation for Youth.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23: The Colorado High School Activities Association issues brackets for the Class 5A boys and girls state basketball tournaments, which each have 48 teams, including league champions and a field rounded by teams based on RPI standings. The opening round of the 5A girls tournament is Feb. 25, with the boys opening Feb. 26.