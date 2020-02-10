AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Feb. 10-15, 2020:

MONDAY, FEB. 10: The three-game boys and girls basketball slate is entirely filled with makeup contests due to weather from the previous week in the girls-boys 5:30 p.m. doubleheader at Overland with Smoky Hill on tap and the Grandview girls home game against Ralston Valley in a Class 5A Top-10 matchup.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11: An important EMAC boys basketball contest is on tap at 7 p.m. at Vista PEAK when the Bison play host to Gateway, which won its first five league games. Aurora Central goes on the road, while Rangeview (vs. Brighton) and Hinkley (vs. Westminster) are home in EMAC play, while Regis Jesuit plays host to Castle View in Continental League play. …The same matchups exist in girls play, but Aurora Central and Gateway have the home games and the others travel.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12: The Centennial League boys-girls hoops doubleheaders (4:15 p.m. Unified, 5:30 p.m. girls, 7 p.m. boys) take place at Overland (with Cherokee Trail visiting), Eaglecrest (which welcomes Grandview) and Smoky Hill (which draws Mullen). The Rangeview boys visit Aurora Central at 7:15 p.m. in a game rescheduled from last week due to snow and school closures.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13: The Class 5A girls state swim meet begins at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center with diving prelims at 10 a.m. and swimming prelims at 5 p.m. …The Regis Jesuit girls basketball team has an important Continental League contest on the road at Mountain Vista at 7 p.m. Rangeview is home to a 14-win George Washington team at 7 p.m. in non-league play. …The Cherry Creek ice hockey team faces Mountain Vista at 7:40 p.m. at South Suburban Ice Arena in a rematch of squads that played to a 1-1 tie before winter break.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14: The Class 5A girls state swim meet concludes with championship finals for swimming and diving beginning at 5 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. …Boys wrestling regional tournaments arrive with Cherokee Trail the host school of Class 5A Region 1 that also includes seven other Aurora teams in Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview and Smoky Hill, while Grandview and Regis Jesuit visit Mountain Vista H.S. for 5A Region 4 competition and Vista PEAK treks to Mesa Ridge H.S. for 4A Region 4. …The Regis Jesuit boys basketball team plays host to Mountain Vista at 7 p.m. in a matchup of teams just one game off the pace in the Continental League.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15: Boys wrestling regional tournaments conclude — Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview and Smoky Hill visit Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Regis Jesuit go to Mountain Vista and Vista PEAK is at Mesa Ridge in 4A — and the field for the upcoming state tournament will be set. …A massive slate of boys and girls basketball includes four more Centennial League girls-boys doubleheaders (1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys) with Eaglecrest visiting Cherry Creek, Grandview home to Overland, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe and Cherokee Trail at Mullen. An EMAC doubleheader — which doesn’t count in the league standings — sees Vista PEAK visit Rangeview (girls at 12:30 p.m., boys at 2:30 p.m.)