AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2019:

OCT. 3: Week 6 of the prep football season begins with a bang with a pair of undefeated matchups involving Aurora programs. A showdown between rivals Eaglecrest and Grandview — both 5-0 — is set for 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium, while two 4-0 squads meet at APS Stadium at the same time when Vista PEAK plays host to Dakota Ridge. Unbeaten Smoky Hill is also in action with a 7 p.m. visit to Boulder. (full Week 6 schedule) …A strong Centennial League volleyball offering has Cherokee Trail visiting Cherry Creek at 7 p.m. …The Gateway boys soccer team has won seven games in a row and puts the streak on the line with a 7:15 p.m. EMAC visit to Prairie View. The EMAC slate also includes a 4 p.m. visit by Rangeview to the new turf pitch at Aurora Central.

OCT. 4: Friday Night Lights consists of five games involving Aurora teams, four of them at home. Cherokee Trail celebrates Homecoming at 7 p.m. when Arapahoe visits Legacy Stadium, while 5-0 Regis Jesuit welcomes Chaparral into Lou Kellogg Stadium, Overland puts its three-game winning streak on the line as the home team at Stutler Bowl against Cherry Creek, while Rangeview goes for a third straight Metro 10 win when it welcomes Prairie View to APS Stadium at 6:30 p.m. (full Week 6 schedule). …The Smoky Hill and Grandview softball teams couldn’t decide a winner before darkness called their game at 6-6 after 9 innings, with the continuation set for 4:30 p.m. on the Wolves’ home field. Cherokee Trail has a strong non-league home contest against 4A Wheat Ridge at 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 5: The Hinkley football team lost to George Washington in its bid to start 5-0 last season, but can achieve the feat with a win against the Patriots at 1 p.m. at APS Stadium. …The Steve Lohman Invitational cross country meet is set for Cherry Creek State Park with the boys varsity taking off at 9 a.m. and the girls varsity at 9:10 a.m. Cherokee Trail, Grandview and Eaglecrest are in the field. …The Overland co-op gymnastics team goes for its third big meet win of the season when it competes in the Broomfield Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.

OCT. 7: The two-day Class 5A and 4A boys state golf tournaments begin at 8:30 a.m. at Pinehurst Country Club and The Bridges Golf & Country Club respectively. Aurora has a single qualifier for the 4A tournament, while the 5A tournament includes Cherokee Trail’s Mason Bernard and Beam Boonta, Eaglecrest’s Andrew White, Grandview’s Kenny VanWormer and Regis Jesuit’s Bo Wardynski, John Fredericks, Teddy Hummel and Ryan Occhionero.

OCT. 8: The Vista PEAK volleyball team plays host to one of the other undefeated teams in the early stages of EMAC play when Prairie View visits the Bison at 6:30 p.m.

OCT. 9: It’s league championship time for several Aurora cross country teams, as Regis Jesuit heads to Sedalia’s Polson Ranch for the Continental League Championships (Girls A race at 3 p.m., Boys A race at 3:30 p.m.), while Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK complete at Open Spaces Park in Northglenn.