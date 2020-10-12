AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 12-18, 2020:

THURSDAY, OCT. 15: Week 2 of the fall prep football season kicked off with a trio of games involving Aurora teams, headed by a rivalry matchup between Eaglecrest and Grandview, which both come into the game off opening victories. The Raptors and Wolves clash at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Centennial League play, which also includes a home matchup for Overland against Arapahoe at Stutler Bowl at 7 p.m. In South League action, 1-0 Regis Jesuit visits EchoPark Stadium for a 6 p.m. contest against Chaparral (0-1).

FRIDAY, OCT. 16: Just two games make up the football schedule for Aurora teams, one in league play and one of the non-league variety. Coming off an opening week loss in which it put up 50 points, Cherokee Trail returns to Legacy Stadium for a 7 p.m. Centennial League contest against Cherry Creek (1-0), the defending Class 5A state champion. With the same kickoff time at Stutler Bowl, Smoky Hill (0-1) looks to even its record when it plays host to Poudre (0-1).

SATURDAY, OCT. 17: The state cross country meet is scheduled for an all-day affair — where individual and team champions will be crowned in four classifications will be decided — at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. Two qualifiers from Lotus School for Excellence made it into the 2A boys race scheduled for 2 p.m., while the 4 p.m. 5A boys race includes teams from Cherokee Trail and Grandview as well as individuals Noble Haskell of Smoky Hill and Eaglecrest’s Sawyer Slauson and the 4:45 p.m. 5A girls race includes the Cherokee Trail team as well as Regis Jesuit individuals Amelie Colsman and Mikayla Smith.