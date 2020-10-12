Cherokee Trail’s Caden Smith, right, and the Grandview duo of Peter Fox (1067) and Jake Sheykhet (1070) led the way among Aurora boys runners at last week’s Class 5A Region 1 cross country meet. The trio will run with their respective teams at the 5A state cross country on Oct. 17, one of the highlights of the week ahead in Aurora prep sports (Oct. 12-Oct. 18, 2020). (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Oct. 12-18, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

THURSDAY, OCT. 15: Week 2 of the fall prep football season kicked off with a trio of games involving Aurora teams, headed by a rivalry matchup between Eaglecrest and Grandview, which both come into the game off opening victories. The Raptors and Wolves clash at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Centennial League play, which also includes a home matchup for Overland against Arapahoe at Stutler Bowl at 7 p.m. In South League action, 1-0 Regis Jesuit visits EchoPark Stadium for a 6 p.m. contest against Chaparral (0-1).

FRIDAY, OCT. 16: Just two games make up the football schedule for Aurora teams, one in league play and one of the non-league variety. Coming off an opening week loss in which it put up 50 points, Cherokee Trail returns to Legacy Stadium for a 7 p.m. Centennial League contest against Cherry Creek (1-0), the defending Class 5A state champion. With the same kickoff time at Stutler Bowl, Smoky Hill (0-1) looks to even its record when it plays host to Poudre (0-1).

SATURDAY, OCT. 17: The state cross country meet is scheduled for an all-day affair — where individual and team champions will be crowned in four classifications will be decided — at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. Two qualifiers from Lotus School for Excellence made it into the 2A boys race scheduled for 2 p.m., while the 4 p.m. 5A boys race includes teams from Cherokee Trail and Grandview as well as individuals Noble Haskell of Smoky Hill and Eaglecrest’s Sawyer Slauson and the 4:45 p.m. 5A girls race includes the Cherokee Trail team as well as Regis Jesuit individuals Amelie Colsman and Mikayla Smith.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR