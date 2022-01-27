THE WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA PREP SPORTS, 1.27-2.2.22

AURORA | A look ahead at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in the week ahead in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2022:

THURSDAY, JAN. 27: Centennial League boys basketball will be something to keep an eye on when Eaglecrest plays host to Cherry Creek and Grandview is home to Overland — both with 7 p.m. tip-offs — while Vista PEAK tries to defend its home floor against Northglenn. …A good slate of girls basketball involves seven Aurora teams including Smoky Hill’s home game with Overland at 7 p.m., the same time Rangeview visits Hinkley, while Eaglecrest takes its home floor for a 5:30 p.m. contest against Cherry Creek. …Cherokee Trail visits Cherry Creek and Eaglecrest goes to Mullen for 7 p.m. Centennial League boys wrestling dual matches. …Hinkley takes a short trip to Gateway in girls swimming at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN, 28: Grandview and Regis Jesuit resume their rivalry in girls basketball when the Wolves make a 7 p.m. visit to play the Raiders on the same floor where the teams met in last season’s Class 5A semifinals. …The two-day Aurora Public Schools Championship girls swim meet is scheduled to be contested at Aurora Central with prelims scheduled for 4:30 p.m. for the host Trojans, Gateway, Hinkley and Rangeview. …The Vista PEAK girls wrestling team is part of a quadrangular scheduled to begin at Montbello at 6 p.m., while Eaglecrest is on the home mat against Legacy. …The Grandview boys wrestling team continues the Centennial League circuit with a 7 p.m. trip to Arapahoe, while Smoky Hill has a 7 p.m. non-league home dual with Jefferson. …The Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team returns to Family Sports Center for a 7:50 p.m. contest against Dakota Ridge.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29: The Centennial League has a slew of weekend contests in boys and girls basketball including three doubleheaders. The second round of league play begins with the Grandview girls looking to even things up with Mullen in a visit to the Mustangs’ home court at 2:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at 4 p.m. Cherokee Trail plays host to Overland and Smoky HIll is at Eaglecrest with girls games at 1 p.m. and boys games scheduled for 2:30 p.m. An EMAC doubleheader is also set for Rangeview, which welcomes in district rival Vista PEAK for a 1 p.m. girls contest and 3:30 p.m. boys matchup. …Both local ice hockey teams have outstanding challenges as the Cherry Creek co-op team makes a trip to Big Bear to face new No. 1-ranked Denver East for a 3:45 p.m. puck drop (no fans allowed), while Regis Jesuit goes on the road to play Fort Collins at 8:30 p.m. at the NoCo Ice Center. …Several Aurora boys wrestling teams — Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK — converge on Thomas Jefferson for the annual Mile High Classic tournament, which begins at 8 a.m., while Eaglecrest, Gateway and Rangeview head to Westminster and Regis Jesuit is entered in the inaugural Continental League individual tournament set to be contested at Rock Canyon. …The APS Championship girls swim meet concludes with diving scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Aurora Central, followed by finals at 12:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 31: The only contest on the schedule for Aurora teams is a rescheduled non-league girls basketball game for Eaglecrest, which visits Prairie View at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1: An outstanding ice hockey matchup is set for 7:10 p.m. at South Suburban Ice Arena when rivals Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian skate against each other. …The Aurora Central boys basketball team welcomes Englewood in for a 7 p.m. Colorado League clash, while Gateway (at Adams City) and Hinkley (Westminster) go on the road in EMAC play. The same matchups exist only at the other schools in addition to an EMAC girls trip of Rangeview at Prairie View.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2: The second National Letter of Intent Signing Day arrives for prep athletes and a number of signing ceremonies are scheduled to take place around the city, some that will honor those signing or who signed previously. …The Centennial League girls-boys basketball doubleheader format is back with Overland home to Eaglecrest and Grandview playing host to Cherokee Trail for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. contests. The Smoky Hill boys are home to Arapahoe with the girls playing at the same time on the Warriors’ home floor, while the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team plays host to Castle View and Rangeview goes on the road to Northglenn. The Regis Jesuit girls play at Castle View as well. …The EMAC boys wrestling championship dual is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Vista PEAK with the winners of two separate quad pools set to meet up. …Rivals Grandview and Cherokee Trail rescheduled their Centennial League boys wrestling dual from earlier in the season to 7 p.m. on the Cougars’ home mat in an always entertaining meeting. …The Overland girls wrestling team has a 6 p.m. dual scheduled at Skyview.