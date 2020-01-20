AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 20-25, 2020:

THE WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA PREP SPORTS (JAN. 20-25, 2020)

MONDAY, JAN. 20: Schools were closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so the only Aurora team scheduled to play was the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team, which completed its run in the St. Mary’s Showcase tournament in Stockton, Calif.

TUESDAY, JAN. 21: EMAC boys and girls basketball make up the majority of the action for city teams, which includes what could be an entertaining matchup for Aurora Central and Vista PEAK on the Bison’s home floor at 7 p.m. The Regis Jesuit boys, winners of two straight following a 1-10 start, continues Continental League play with a visit to ThunderRidge at 7 p.m. …Rangeview and Eaglecrest play host to Cherry Creek and Highlands Ranch, respectively, in girls swimming duals that both begin at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22: The Centennial League boys and girls basketball schedule resumes with Aurora teams involved in four doubleheaders (all in the 5:30 p.m. girls, 7 p.m. boys format), which will be played at Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Overland and Smoky Hill. In boys play, Eaglecrest in home to league-leading Cherry Creek, while Grandview visits Overland, Smoky Hill is home to Arapahoe and Cherokee Trail welcomes in Mullen. The same matchups exist on the girls side — where Cherokee Trail meets defending 4A champion Mullen — while Gateway and Rangeview take their home floors in EMAC play. …An always tightly-contested EMAC wrestling dual match between Rangeview and Vista PEAK is on top at 7 p.m. with the Bison owning the home mat in this meeting.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23: Girls swimming dominates the schedule for Aurora teams, as all 10 city programs will be in the pool as part of a slate that features eight dual meets. Cherokee Trail visits Smoky Hill for a 5 p.m. Centennial League gathering as the two programs see each other again in the same pool after the Smoky Hill Invitational. Regis Jesuit has another top-11 matchup as the sixth-ranked Raiders welcome in No. 11 Mountain Vista for a 4 p.m. Continental League dual. …The Cherokee Trail wrestling team returns to Centennial League action with a 7 p.m. home matchup against Eaglecrest that could feature double-digit wrestlers ranked in On The Mat’s Week 7 rankings. Grandview is home to Overland and Smoky Hill plays host to Cherry Creek as well. …A light night for hoops includes a Regis Jesuit–Rock Canyon Continental League series with the Raiders at home on the boys side and on the road on the girls for 7 p.m. starts.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24: The Centennial League brings together two of its biggest powers in girls basketball, when Grandview pays a 5:30 p.m. visit to Cherry Creek in a rematch of last season’s thrilling Class 5A state championship game won by the Bruins. That’s one of the highlights of a slate that features eight girls hoops games, including the EMAC meeting of Vista PEAK and Brighton in a rematch of a non-league game won by the Bison (who are at home for the 7 p.m. tip-off) by eight points before winter break. …Ten Aurora boys basketball teams are also in action, with Smoky Hill home to Eaglecrest in Centennial League play (where Grandview also visits Cherry Creek) and Gateway is home to Hinkley in a rivalry contest that is typically heated. …A light wrestling slate sees Vista PEAK visit Northglenn along with Thornton for a tri-dual, while Eaglecrest is home to Overland. …An ice hockey doubleheader at Family Sports Center opens with a showdown between Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian (5:40 p.m.), with the Cherry Creek co-op team waiting in the wings for a 7:50 p.m. puck drop against Ralston Valley.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25: For the second year in a row, the Eaglecrest wrestling program honors late coach Armando Rodriguez with a memorial tournament that includes other Aurora representation from Aurora Central, Hinkley, Rangeview and Smoky Hill. In other mat tournaments, Gateway and Overland take part in the Les Mattocks Invitational at Abraham Lincoln H.S., while Hinkley and Regis Jesuit take part in the Northglenn Norse Invitational and Grandview goes to Kiowa….The lone hoops games on the schedule sees the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team visit parochial school rival Mullen at 7 p.m. … A late night ice hockey slate sees road contests for Cherry Creek (vs. Fort Collins at NoCo Ice Center) at 8:30 p.m., with an 8:40 p.m. start for Regis Jesuit at The Sports Stable as it tries to gain a split with Monarch.