AURORA | A look at some of the key games, tournaments and happenings in Aurora prep sports from Jan. 13-18, 2020:

THE WEEK AHEAD IN AURORA PREP SPORTS (JAN. 13-20, 2020)

MONDAY, JAN. 13: A light slate includes just two non-league basketball games — both with 7 p.m. tip-offs — as Aurora Central visits Thomas Jefferson in boys and Overland is home to Rock Canyon in girls. (Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Jan. 13, here)

TUESDAY, JAN. 14: Boys and girls basketball and girls swimming dominate the schedule, with wrestling also on tap. …In boys play, the two highest-scoring teams in the EMAC through the opening portion of the season get together when Hinkley plays host to undefeated Rangeview at 7 p.m., while Aurora Central (at Westminster) and Gateway (at Thornton) also open EMAC play. …All five girls hoops games are in town, as Aurora Central, Gateway, Regis Jesuit, Rangeview and Vista PEAK play at home in 7 p.m. games. …Home pools will also be busy with home meets for Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail (vs. Arapahoe), Rangeview and Hinkley (a tri-meet with Mullen and Overland).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15: Centennial League girls-boys basketball doubleheaders (with 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m. tip-offs, respectively) take place at Eaglecrest (Arapahoe), Grandview (Cherokee Trail) and Smoky Hill (Overland), with Unified contests ahead of each at 4:15 p.m. …Gateway and Hinkley have an EMAC tri-dual at Adams City, while Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest also wrestle on the road.

THURSDAY, JAN. 16: A massive slate of prep action for Aurora teams includes a handful of games each in boys and girls basketball, four wrestling matches and seven girls swim meets. …In boys hoops, four of Aurora’s five EMAC teams take the floor, with only Aurora Central (vs. Prairie View) at home, while Regis Jesuit visits Heritage. …Among three Centennial League wrestling matches, Eaglecrest’s visit to Cherry Creek appears to be the most competitive on paper, while Rangeview is home for a tri-dual with Aurora Central and Heritage at 5:30 p.m. …All 10 Aurora girls swim teams will be in action, with Regis Jesuit home to Rock Canyon at 4 p.m. in a matchup of teams in the top 15 in PrepSwimCo.com’s first set of rankings, while Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley and Smoky Hill all host meets.

FRIDAY, JAN. 17: All five winter prep sports (boys and girls basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey) see at least one Aurora team in competition. …Three more Centennial League girls-boys basketball doubleheaders (5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.) are in store as Grandview is home to Eaglecrest, Cherokee Trail welcomes in Overland and Smoky Hill visits Mullen, while the Rangeview boys are at Arvada West at 7 p.m. in non-league play. …The Grandview wrestling team, coming off a seventh-place finish at the Ron Granieri Memorial tournament, heads to the rugged multi-classification Top of the Rockies tournament at Centaurus High School for the first of two days of competition. …The Hinkley girls swim team makes its annual swing south for the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational. …The 5-2-1 Regis Jesuit ice hockey team faces Monarch (5-2-1) in the first of two meetings with the rival Coyotes in eight days, with the first contest 5:40 p.m. at Family Sports Center.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18: A second straight day of the full spectrum of Aurora prep sports includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey). …A light basketball schedule includes what could be a competition boys matchup when Hinkley plays host to Castle View at 7 p.m., the second game of a doubleheader that sees the T-Birds welcome in Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. in non-league girls play. …The Vista PEAK girls basketball team has its second-to-last non-league contest with a 2 p.m. visit to Palmer. …The annual Smoky Hill Invitational wrestling tournament has some representation from a handful of Aurora teams (beginning at 8:30 a.m. with finals estimated for 2 p.m.), while Grandview finishes up at the Top of the Rockies, Cherokee Trail takes part in the Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, Utah, and both Aurora Central and Rangeview take part in the Rock Canyon Duals. …The Hinkley girls swim team finishes up at the Pueblo County Hornet Invitational. …The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team completes a back-to-back at Family Sports Center with a 5:20 p.m. puck drop against Castle View, which it defeated 4-0 back on Dec. 20, 2019.