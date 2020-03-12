The Vista PEAK girls golf team got in some competition last week at the Denver Public Schools Invitational tournament on March 5, 2020, at Kennedy Golf Course, but the full opening day of spring prep sports has been moved to at least April 6 by the Colorado High School Activities Association due to concerns about Coronavirus spread. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Thursday was supposed to mark the opening day of the spring prep sports season, but that won’t happen now until April 6 — if at all — at the earliest according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Mounting concerns about the possible spread of Coronavirus caused the state’s athletic governing body to shelve the start of the season for baseball, girls soccer, boys swimming, track & field, plus boys and girls lacrosse — in addition to girls tennis and girls golf, which began last week — until April 6 according to a statement on CHSAANow.com.

The state’s governing body shelved all practices and contests from Friday forward (leaving Thursday’s scheduled competition up to the discretion of schools and school districts) and said the situation will be “monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.”

Aurora Public Schools announced via social media that all after-school athletics, activities and events had been canceled and Cherry Creek Schools followed suit. Some events were still planned for Thursday.

State basketball tournaments resumed Thursday — with limited attendance allowed — and were expected to continue to completion through Saturday.

