AURORA | Thursday was supposed to mark the opening day of the spring prep sports season, but that won’t happen now until April 6 — if at all — at the earliest according to the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Mounting concerns about the possible spread of Coronavirus caused the state’s athletic governing body to shelve the start of the season for baseball, girls soccer, boys swimming, track & field, plus boys and girls lacrosse — in addition to girls tennis and girls golf, which began last week — until April 6 according to a statement on CHSAANow.com.

The state’s governing body shelved all practices and contests from Friday forward (leaving Thursday’s scheduled competition up to the discretion of schools and school districts) and said the situation will be “monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.”

Aurora Public Schools announced via social media that all after-school athletics, activities and events had been canceled and Cherry Creek Schools followed suit. Some events were still planned for Thursday.

State basketball tournaments resumed Thursday — with limited attendance allowed — and were expected to continue to completion through Saturday.

