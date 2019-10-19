Softball: Grandview’s season ends with two close Region 6 losses

BROOMFIELD | A season full of close calls for the Grandview softball team came to an end in agonizingly familiar fashion Saturday in Class 5A Region 6 play.

The Wolves dropped their opener to favored and host Broomfield by a 4-3 count — their seventh one-run defeat of the season — then were eliminated with a 12-8 loss to Arvada West as they tried to work their way into the second regional qualifying game.

Coach Erik Higens’ Grandview team finished the season at 11-14 with 11 of those losses coming by four runs or fewer and eight of those defeats also coming to teams that qualified for the 16-team 5A state tournament Oct. 25-26 at the Aurora Sports Park.

The Wolves had the sixth-seeded Eagles on the ropes for six innings, as they built a 3-1 lead that included RBI from senior Alexys Stepina and sophomore Alyssa Walker. Broomfield broke through in the bottom of the seventh, however, as it plated three runs to win in walk-off fashion.

Senior Elly Smith had three hits for Grandview, which outhit Broomfield 8-7.

Having survived the opener, Broomfield grabbed the first state tournament position with a 3-2 win over No. 11 Castle View in the regional championship game.

Grandview could have earned its way into the second qualifying game with a win Arvada West team, the No. 22 seed which it defeated by 10 runs earlier in the season.

The Wolves fell in a 9-0 hole after two innings, however, and could climb all the way out. Junior Jenny Allen had three hits and Stepina drove in a pair of runs.

The Wildcats went on to qualify for the state tournament with a 15-8 upset of Castle View in the second regional qualifying game.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CLASS REGION 6 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT



Oct. 19 at Broomfield H.S.

Game 1: No. 6 Broomfield 4, NO. 27 GRANDVIEW 3; Game 2: No. 11 Castle View 5, No. 22 Arvada West 4; Game 3: No. 6 Broomfield 3, No. 11 Castle View 2 (Broomfield qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 22 Arvada West 12, NO. 27 GRANDVIEW 8; Game 5: No. 22 Arvada West 15, No. 11 Castle View 8 (Arvada West qualifies for 5A state tournament)

— Full Class 5A regional results and state qualifiers, here