AURORA | Softballs flew over fences at an astonishing rate for the Cherokee Trail softball team Wednesday.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s Cougars had been ramping up offensively of late with double-digit runs in three of its previous four games — including a 24-run outburst — going into its home Centennial League matchup with Mullen.

Cherokee Trail took it to another level, however, when it hammered six home runs in an mercy rule-shortened 18-6 victory over the Mustangs.

Most notable about the six home runs is that five of them happened in consecutive at-bats in a 10-run third inning that saw Hunter Gilbreath, Jenna Medhus, Kelsey Bell, Cheyenne Ausborn and Abby Rupeka leave the yard in back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back fashion.

Gilbreath homered again to push her team-leading total to five and also is tied for team-high honors with 18 RBI with sophomore Ryleigh Cruz, who didn’t homer, but doubled and plated four runs in the contest.

Ausborn hit her fourth home run of the season and Bell her second, while Medhus and Rupeka went deep for the first time.

Medhus finished 3-3 and also doubled, while she earned the win on the mound by scattering five hits and allowed six runs (two earned) over four innings.

Cherokee Trail stayed unbeaten in the Centennial League at 2-0 (9-6) overall and return to action with a 4:30 p.m. Thursday visit to Eaglecrest (5-12-1, 2-1).

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CHEROKEE TRAIL 18, MULLEN 6

Score by innings:

Mullen 004 2 — 6

Cher. Trail 06(10) 2 — 18

WP — Cherokee Trail: Jenna Medhus (4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jenna Medhus 3-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs, SB; Hunter Gilbreath 3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Ryleigh Cruz 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Kelsey Bell, Cheyenne Ausborn and Abby Rupeka HR