LITTLETON | Two teams that played for last season’s Class 5A state softball championship had to battle it out Saturday just to decide who would make it back to state.

Cherokee Trail lost to Legend in last season’s 5A final and had a chance to get some revenge by preventing the Titans from a chance to go for a third straight title when they met in the second qualifying game in the 5A Region 8 tournament.

The Cougars cranked out four home runs among 15 hits — two from sophomore Jenna Medhus and one apiece from senior Cheyenne Ausborn and sophomore Ryleigh Cruz — but Legend’s bats were even hotter in a 16-9 victory that sent it to the state tournament as a regional representative along with host and second-seeded Columbine.

Coach Caley Mitchell’s Cherokee Trail team finished the season 14-12 overall.

Medhus couldn’t slow the Titans’ offense as the starting pitcher, so she did what she could offensively to make up for it. She finished 4-for-5 on the day with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. Senior Adreanna Lance had three hits, Ausborn and junior Abby Rupeka each recorded a pair of hits and Cruz drove in two runs.

To get that chance, Cherokee Trail rebounded from a 10-1 loss to Columbine in the opener with a 6-1 victory 15th-seeded Pomona. Seniors Lance and Hunter Gilbreath each knocked in a pair of runs and senior Ashley Quinn worked 5 1/2 effective innings on the mound before Medhus closed it out.

Only one of Aurora’s three regional qualifiers advance to the state tournament, as Smoky Hill came through the Region 2 tournament it hosted at the Aurora Sports Park and Grandview fell in Region 6 play.

CLASS 5A REGION 8 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT



Oct. 19 at Columbine H.S.

Game 1: No. 2 Columbine 10, NO. 31 CHEROKEE TRAIL 1; Game 2: No. 18 Legend 18, No. 15 Pomona 1; Game 3: No. 2 Columbine 5, No. 18 Legend 4 (Columbine qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: NO. 31 CHEROKEE TRAIL 6, No. 15 Pomona 1; Game 5: No. 18 Legend 16, NO. 31 CHEROKEE TRAIL 9 (Legend qualifies for 5A state tournament)