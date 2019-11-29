AURORA | City players (Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other schools (Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Prairie View, Thornton and Westminster) selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2019 season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 ALL-EMAC SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Katiana Williams, sr., Rangeview

Other selections: Lexi Apodaca, sr., Chloe Doyle, sr., Tori Haug, sr., Angel Mollel, sr. and Sarah Tiffany, sr., Brighton; Sidney Wilson, sr., Northglenn; Lauren Bencivenga, jr., Nevaeh Ramirez, sr., Halie Stoneking, sr. and DemiRae Woolsey, jr., Prairie View; Lauryn McCollam, sr., Thornton; Kori Rhoads, sr., Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Camilla Davis, jr., Hinkley; Cassie Pearson, jr., Rangeview; Izabella Chambers, jr., Kennedi LeDuff, soph. and Julie Maldanado, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Paige Beiriger, jr. and Jaz Moten, sr., Adams City; Mariah Niday, soph., Brighton; Kaylie Huggins, jr., Sam Matterson, soph. and Neveah Rodriguez, soph., Northglenn; Zoey Gallegos, soph., Prairie View; Cheyenne Calzada, sr. and Laryss Rodriguez, jr., Thornton