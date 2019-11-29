AURORA | City players (from Regis Jesuit) and those from other schools selected to the All-Continental League softball teams for the 2019 season:

2019 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Chloe Valdez, jr. (SS), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Rachel Campbell, sr. (C) and Hayley Hoy, sr. (P), Castle View; Sarah Larson, sr. (INF), Chaparral; Genaveeve Bower, jr. (C) and Taylor Griff, sr. (INF), Douglas County; Kaylynn English, fr. (3B), Lauren Griggs, sr. (1B) and Vic Wharton, jr. (CF), Legend; Kami Grammerstorf, sr. (CF) and Mackenzie Jamieson, sr. (SS/P), Mountain Vista; Audrey Burt, jr. (P), Katie Dack, jr. (C), Erin Keen, sr. (INF) and Anna Reimers, jr. (P), Rock Canyon; Brooke Ballard, sr. (SS) and Courtney McAllister, jr. (CF), ThunderRidge

Player of the Year: Katie Dack, jr., Rock Canyon. Pitcher of the Year: Anna Reimers, jr., Rock Canyon. Coach of the Year: Mike DeSimone, Rock Canyon. Sportsmanship of the Year: Castle View

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Lanie Smith, jr. (P), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Elycia Johnson, sr. (SS), Castle View; Niah Ackerman, soph. (INF), Chaparral; Channing Bower, fr. (P) and Katie Helzman, sr. (OF), Douglas County; Darby Kramp, soph. (SS/3B), Heritage; Jolie Crawford, soph. (P/OF) and Kelsey Newman, sr. (CF), Highlands Ranch; Emma Harrington, fr. (2B), Legend; Bella Ingui, soph. (OF/INF), Mountain Vista; Madisyn Smith, soph. (CF) and Lauren Stucky, fr. (1B), Ponderosa; Emma Cochran, sr. (Util.) and Annika Sprague, jr. (INF), Rock Canyon; Karissa Knauer, sr. (RF), ThunderRidge