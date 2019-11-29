AURORA | City selections from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2019 softball season:

2019 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Cheyenne Ausborn, sr. (1B), Kelsey Bell, jr. (INF), Ryleigh Cruz, fr. (Util.) and Hunter Gilbreath, sr. (C), Cherokee Trail; Jacque Ley, sr. (INF) and Elly Smith, sr. (C), Grandview; Amrajie Bass, soph,. (INF), Delaney Farnsworth, soph. (P), Izzy Giroux, soph. (1B), Cameron Lyons, sr. (OF) and Yasmine Ybarra, sr. (C), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Mia Glover, sr. (C), Keely Holt, sr. (OF), Kayleigh Krueger, sr. (P), Katie Maney (OF) and Kali March, sr. (INF), Arapahoe; Alex Frey, sr. (P), Amanda Licht, soph. (INF) and Maddy Yeignst, sr. (Util.), Cherry Creek

Player of the Year: Kayleigh Krueger, sr., Arapahoe

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Adreanna Lance, sr. (Util.), Cherokee Trail; Kirsten Greenwalt, sr. (OF), Kristin Ingram, sr. (C), Kamryn Martinez, sr. (OF), Sadie Runia, sr. (1B) and Maddie Unrein, sr. (OF), Eaglecrest; Jenny Allen, jr. (INF), Lyla Michels, jr. (OF) and Alexys Stepina, sr. (1B), Grandview; Katelynn Czerpak, soph. (OF) and Eden Worden, sr. (C), Overland; Gabi Giroux, fr. (INF) and Jahlisa Klear, jr. (INF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Leah Cackowski, jr. (1B), Becca Dieffenbach, jr. (OF) and Michelle Salazar, soph. (INF), Arapahoe; Kayden Knox, sr. (OF), Cherry Creek; Emma DiGiacomo, sr. (INF), Bella Hawkins, sr. (INF) and Avery Panozza, jr. (C), Mullen