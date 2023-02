AURORA | As primarily provided by schools, a list of local National Letter of Intent signees on Feb. 1, 2023. Some schools held ceremonies, while others will do so later and some athletes signed privately. Please email [email protected] with missing signees from Aurora schools:

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 2.1.23

AURORA CENTRAL: Hayden Stanton-Isenhour, football, Calumet College of Saint Joseph; Brandon Weatherford, football, Colorado State-Pueblo

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Zoe Ackerman, volleyball, Babson College; Luke Aspens, lacrosse, Frostburg State; Kalib Davis, football, Fort Lewis College; Alyssa Fulmer, softball, Academy of Art University; Sanaa Grant, volleyball, Albany State University; Colton Gray, baseball, Augustana College; Noah Greer, football, Colorado Mesa University; Maliek Jamison, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Preston Koch, baseball, Jamestown University; Mckenna Mazeski, cross country/track, Butler University; Jaylon Moore, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Thomas Munch, baseball, Occidental College; Amman Muzaffar, soccer, Stonehill College; Bowen Tabola, baseball, Western Carolina University; Haylie Wenke, softball, Olivet College; Kaiya Winbush, volleyball, North Central College; Kaci Young, volleyball, Graceland University

EAGLECREST: Diego Cearns, football, Emporia State University; Zach Mueller, football, University of Jamestown; Jacob Schmitt, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Peyton Taylor, football, Emporia State University

GRANDVIEW: Cayden Bird, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Naomi Clark, soccer, Washington State University; Paige Dailey, swimming, University of California-Davis; Isa Dillehay, soccer, University of Montevallo; Megan Doubrava, swimming, U.S. Coast Guard Academy; McKenzie Droughns, track & field, Nebraska Wesleyan; Mitchell Festi, lacrosse, Newberry College; Haley Glunz, volleyball, Arkansas State University; Clifford Goldy, baseball, Univ. of Mary; Kya Guikema, swimming, Azusa Pacific University; Abbey Hemp, volleyball, Santa Barbara City College; Zach Henning, football, Univ. of Washington; Rebecca Hildebrand, swimming, Concordia University; Delano Jefferson, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Max Kibbee, football, Colorado Mesa University; Simon Kibbee, football, Air For Academy; Gibby Leafgreen, football, Colorado Mesa University; David Maldonado, track & field, Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Connor Miller, soccer, Cornell University; Meredith Mounier, track & field/cross country, Elmhurst University; Tanner Pachorek, baseball, Kansas City Kansas Community College; Logan Place, lacrosse, Colorado State-Pueblo; Gabriella Placide, volleyball, Univ. of Northern Colorado; Brody Robinson, football, Colorado Mesa University; Spenser Smock, baseball, Cornell College; Cole Swanson, baseball, Ottawa University; Lael Temple, volleyball, Culver-Stockton College; Keliah Thompkins, track & field, Ottawa University; Luke Trinrud, track & field, Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Eduard Tsaturyan, tennis, Metro State University; Makayla Valle, softball, Lamar University; Mulumba Wa-Kalonji, football, Colorado State University; Wyatt Walters, football, Univ. of Wyoming; Ashley Weiss, lacrosse, Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs

HINKLEY: Angel Avila, soccer, Utah State Eastern

OVERLAND: Komari Owens, football, Univ. of Northern Colorado

RANGEVIEW: Armani Patterson, football, Clarke University (Iowa); Nasir Simmons, football, Fort Lewis College

REGIS JESUIT: D’Andre Barnes, football, Univ. of Nebraska; Exander Carroll, football, Colorado Mesa University; Joshua Harvey, football, Emporia State University; Ethan Hughes, lacrosse, Sacred Heart University; Dylan McCullough, football, Colorado Mesa University; Andrew Metzger, football, Kansas State University; Hayden Moore, football, Univ. of Michigan; Clayton Scarth, soccer, Lewis & Clark College

SMOKY HILL: Tyliq Bowers, football, Western Colorado University; Amir Copeland, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Calem Grimble, football, Colorado Mesa University; Jaxon Thompson, football, South Dakota School of Mines