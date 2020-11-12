AURORA | National Letter of Intent Signing Day looked a lot different than usual Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, but appeared fairly normal in one place.

While the vast majority of Aurora’s prep athletes signed their NLIs at very small ceremonies at their houses or as part of virtual celebrations, seven athletes from Regis Jesuit High School were grateful to be together in the school’s theater.

Typical Regis Jesuit Signing Day celebrations take place at the lunch hour, allowing classmates to pack the house to witness the ceremony and signees’ families typically bring cakes and cookies to share. This ceremony had a stark difference — held on an empty campus with only a small group of friends and family members admitted, all in masks — but it gave them an regular-type experience that was uncommon in the metro area.

“I’m sure we would all have loved to have more people there, but I’m just so grateful that in these circumstances that we were able to do it at Regis,” said basketball standout Avery VanSickle, who waited until the ceremony to officially sign her NLI, while most others had done so earlier in the day.

“I was able to do it with so many people that were really special to me, family, close friends and Coach Carl (Mattei) there, so that was great,” she added.

Two other regular members of the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team — which went 21-5 and made it to the Class 5A state quarterfinalist last season — signed NLIs as well, but both were to play Division I lacrosse.

Grace Weigand and Cate Lord, each multi-sport athletes at the school for their entire prep careers, finalized scholarship offers with Notre Dame and the University of Southern California, respectively.

Krissy Rael made it a trio of DI lacrosse signings for the school as she is headed to Mercer.

The Regis Jesuit softball team — so far the only one of the school’s teams to play a season, as the others are slated to begin in the new year — had two signees in Chloe Valdez (College of Charleston) and Kilee Stortz (Adams State).

The lone Boys Division signee present at the ceremony was Kade Miller, who will join the rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross.

A full school-by-school list of Aurora NLI signees/honorees, here

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports