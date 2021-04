AURORA | Here is as list of National Signing Day honorees on or around April 14, 2021, provided by Aurora schools. Some athletes have already signed and were recognized at in-person or virtual ceremonies or will be recognized at later dates by their schools. Please send missing signings to [email protected]

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 4.14.21

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Madisyn Bagby, soccer, Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Kelsey Bell, softball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Mason Bernard, golf, Northeastern Junior College; Nate Burke, football, University of Jamestown; Gavin Buttshaw, golf, Concordia University (Nebraska); Tyler Cassaday, golf, Lamar Community College; Keegan Chatham, swimming, Binghamton University; Joseph Clinton, baseball, University of Wisc.-Eau Claire; Mia Collins, basketball, Westcliff University; Kadin Denner, swimming, California State-Bakersfield; Delaney Doremus, soccer, Northern Colorado; Jack Eldredge, baseball, North Central College; Campbell Faust, cross country & track, Portland State University; Brad Heap, baseball, University of Wisc.-Eau Claire; Clara Heistermann, soccer, Austin Peay State University; Lauren Hodges, cross country & track, Colorado Mesa University; Megan Hodges, cross country & track, Colorado Mesa University; Chloe Jackson, soccer, Delta State University; Mason Maddox, football, University of Colorado; Andrew Major, baseball, Colby Community College; Delaney McGowan, soccer, University of Denver; Auston Medina, baseball, Dakota College at Bottineau; Jack Mekled, football, Concordia University (Wisconsin); Amaya Messier, volleyball, University of Utah; Ellie Mueller, cheer, University of Wyoming; Nico Padilla, baseball, Ventura College; Kaitlyn Pagel, soccer, North Dakota State; Phoebe Ramirez, lacrosse, Fort Lewis College; Katelynn Rowland, soccer, Missouri Western State University; Blake Weiher, football, University of Colorado; Amber Williams, volleyball, Rhodes College; Bobby Williams, track & field, Metropolitan State University of Denver; Kyle Williams, football, University of Jamestown; Nii Yartey, track & field, Northeastern University

EAGLECREST: Aiden Bond, volleyball, Augustana College; Kaylee Freeman, swimming, Morningside University; Mylah Fry, soccer, Iowa Wesleyan; Alyssa Garcia, softball, Lamar Community College; Alex Hendrian, softball, Florida Institute of Technology; Brayden Legette, lacrosse, Whittier College; Riley Lovato-Mueller, football, University of Jamestown; Dalys McGuinnis, basketball, Northeastern Junior College; Jessica McMillian, volleyball, Corban University; ZaaRya Mitchell, cheer, Dodge City Community College; Adrian Price, basketball, Colorado College; Catie Rodocker, diving, University of Missouri; Taylor Schumacher, soccer, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluffs;

OVERLAND: Kamari Brown, football, Black Hills State University; Jaheim Roper, football, Black Hills State University; Brogan Rutz, wrestling, Missouri Valley College; Christopher Sarkodie, football, Western College University; Malachi Sims, football, Black Hills State University; Jacqueline Zapanta, volleyball, Whitman College

REGIS JESUIT: Zoe Butler, volleyball, Nebraska Wesleyan University; Ashley Large, field hockey/swimming, Cedar Crest College

