AURORA | Signees/honorees recognized by Aurora schools on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on or around April 12, 2023. Some athletes listed have already signed. For additions, please email [email protected]:

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 4.12.23

REGIS JESUIT: Logan Able, rugby, University of Arizona; Brooke Carey, softball, Campbell University; Jack Carey, baseball, Pepperdine University; Aidan Dore, rugby, Hampden-Sydney College; Logan Farrington, lacrosse, The Catholic University of America; Grant Gedrose, baseball, Augustana College; Truman Inglis, water polo, Chapman University;Carly Kennedy, lacrosse, Towson University; Brien Kenny, baseball, Chandler Gilbert C.C.; Harrison Kercher, swimming, Emory University; Nate Lewis, baseball, Johns Hopkins University; Sullivan Martin, track & field, Univ. of Puget Sound; Dirk Morley, wrestling, Northwestern University; Ryan Morris, lacrosse, Roanoke College; Alex Plank, rugby, Cardiff Metropolitan University; Eloise Post, soccer, Illinois Institute of Technology; John Paul Robertson, swimming, Univ. of Saint Mary; Trevor Schweer, rugby, Central Washington University; Zion Taylor, cross country/track & field, Wartburg College; Madison Wei, tennis, Hope College; Hawkins Wendt, swimming, Seattle University

SMOKY HILL: Tyliq Bowers, football, Western State University; Noah Carrillo, baseball, Nebraska Wesleyan University; Amir Copeland, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Gabi Giroux, softball, Utah Tech; Calem Grimble, football, Colorado Mesa University; Tristen Littlejohn, football, Concordia College-Moorhead; Jaslyn Sanders, soccer, Mississippi Valley State; Jaxon Thompson, football, South Dakota School of Mines; Jackson Van Luit, baseball, Augustana College; Desire’ Young, volleyball, Benedict College



VISTA PEAK PREP: Joy Aburto, volleyball, South Dakota School of Mines; Leilani Caamal, flag football, Ottawa University; Gabe Christian, football, Hastings College; Madison Feight, volleyball, Governors State University; Gavin Harding, swimming, Manhattan College; Anastasia Molina, softball, Western Nebraska C.C.; Calem Moore, football, Concordia University; Ashlyn Stapleton, basketball, Fort Scott C.C.; Jaila Turner, track & field, Colorado State-Pueblo; Emily Villagomez, soccer, Western Nebraska C.C.