AURORA | A list of athletes signing National Letters of Intent or being honored for previous signings at ceremonies around Aurora (email [email protected] for any additions):

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Matty Bartels, football, University of Nebraska-Kearney; Sayler Choate, soccer, Seminole State College (Okla.); Sydney Cole, volleyball, Northern Colorado; Logan Devereaux, swimming, St. Ambrose University; George Giannou, football, Gustavus Adolphus; Hunter Gilbreath, softball, University of Rochester; Makayla Hemingway, basketball, Colorado State; Cody Herdman, football, Dakota State; Adreanna Lance, softball, Barton Community College; Kealey Marshall, volleyball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Tatum Pfalmer, soccer, Colorado Mesa; Ashley Quinn, softball, Western Nebraska; Daunte Robbins, football, South Dakota School of Mines; Quinn Stewart, girls lacrosse, Whittier College; Donovan Swift, football, University of Nebraska-Kearney; Kaylin Vanzant, girls lacrosse, Fort Lewis; Julian Williams, football, Air Force Academy

EAGLECREST: Jadyn Ross, basketball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jalen Stewart, football, Dakota State; Wyatt Yarmer, baseball, Western Technical College

GRANDVIEW: Kennedy Baca, soccer, Johnson & Wales; Harrison Boushele, baseball, Augustana College; Tony Castonguay, baseball, University of Kansas; Taylor Harr, soccer, Fort Hays State; Brycen Heil, football, Northern Colorado; Tanner Holtman, basketball, North Central University; Landri Hudson, basketball, University of Wyoming; Ty Hussey, lacrosse, University of Denver; Chloe Inhelder, cross country & track, College of Saint Mary; Tomia Johnson, basketball, Florida Gulf Coast; Ellie Johnston, soccer, University of Wyoming; Jacob Kartz, lacrosse, Purdue; Georgia Klumker, volleyball, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Kayla Knapke, soccer, University of South Dakota; Elsa Lamphere, volleyball, Angelo State University; Jacqueline Ley, softball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Caylin Lyubenko, soccer, Colorado College; William McClure, lacrosse, Carthage College; Caleb McGill, basketball, UC-Davis; Jacob Nasalroad, football, Chadron State; Lily Newberry, soccer, Central Washington University; Isabella Ozuna, soccer, University of St. Thomas; Lian Ramiro, basketball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jillian Skurcenski, soccer, Regis University; Isaac Smith, baseball, South Mountain C.C.; Bradley Shafer, football, Colorado Mesa; Elly Smith, softball, Northern State University Aberdeen; Anna Swanson, cross country & track, Metro State; Shelby Talley, soccer, Fort Hays State; CJ Thomas, basketball, North Central University; Lily Williams, track & field, Bayor University

OVERLAND: Kira Ervin, volleyball, University of the Cumberlands (Kent.); Mesuna Tekle, football, Western State

REGIS JESUIT: Chase Allen, baseball, University of Michigan; Michael Andersen, baseball, University of Dallas; Owen Best, baseball, University of St. Thomas; Jackson Connelly, track & field, Air Force Academy; Nate Dinges, baseball, Denison University; Luke Frederick, baseball, Benedictine College; Craig Kenny, baseball, Northern Colorado; Jack Harpole, baseball, Benedictine College; Jack Michalek, baseball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; JT Miller, baseball, Webster University; Ethan O’Donnell, baseball, Northwestern University; Bryce Parsons, baseball, Air Force Academy; Bryce Sloan, football, Eastern Michigan; Jacob Thompsen, baseball, Long Beach State

SMOKY HILL: Noah Greco, football, Hastings College; Sean Guzman, football, McPherson College; Ryan Hollingsworth, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Travon Holmes, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Vincent King, football, Northern Colorado; Matthew Lash, lacrosse, Colorado State-Pueblo; Chase Lyons, football, University of San Diego; Isaiah Robinson, football, Presentation College; Obie Sanni, football, Old Dominion University; Soloman Wacays, football, Colorado State-Pueblo

VISTA PEAK: Raina Branch, track & field, Colorado Mesa; Ethan Buckner, baseball, Northwestern (Iowa) College; Melissa Cooke, golf & basketball, Wooster (Ohio); Lindsey Fernandez, volleyball, Iowa Wesleyan; Gavin Heyneman, basketball, Adams State; Keaton Heyneman, baseball, Adams State; Mikayla Jones, track & field, Colorado State-Pueblo; Isaac Renas, wrestling, Concordia (Neb.); Gene Sledge Jr., football, Northern Colorado; Zack Whitworth, football & lacrosse, Adams State