AURORA | A list of Aurora prep athletes by school who signed or were honored at ceremonies on the first National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Nov. 13, 2019. For additional signees, please email sports and school to [email protected]:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 11.13.19

EAGLECREST: Audrey Black, volleyball, University of Iowa; Isabella Coffman, softball, Western Nebraska; Kirsten Greenwalt, softball, North Platte; Maddie Unrein, softball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Gabby Vogt, volleyball, Colorado Mesa University

RANGEVIEW: Tiffanie Brieno, softball, Calumet College of St. Joseph; Sierra Hunt, volleyball, Colorado Mesa University; Christian Speller, basketball, Metropolitan State University of Denver

REGIS JESUIT: Boys Division — Evan Mullen, diving, Texas Christian University; Hunter Sullivan, swimming, Holy Cross; Bo Wardynski, golf, University of Tampa; Girls Division — Sydney Able, lacrosse, Lewis College; Bella Ames, lacrosse, Regis University; Morgan Anderson, soccer, Virginia Military Institute; Antonia Batuello, lacrosse, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Katie Berrian, golf, Creighton; Sophia Bradac, swimming, Notre Dame; Sydney Cross-Watts, volleyball, Trinity College; Ava Laden, soccer, Cornell University; Jada Moore, basketball, Kansas State University; Manna Nelson, swimming, Seattle University; Jada Surrell-Norwood, swimming, University of Alabama

SMOKY HILL: Dylan McKee, baseball, University of Northern Colorado; Maggie Robben, swimming, Seattle University

VISTA PEAK: Mikayla Jones, track & field, Colorado State-Pueblo