AURORA | A list of Aurora prep athletes by school who signed or were honored with in-person or virtual ceremonies on or around National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Nov. 11, 2020. To add missing signees or send pictures from signings, please email [email protected] or reach out via social media:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him online at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 11.11.20

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Kelsey Bell, softball, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Kadin Denner, swimming, Cal State-Bakersfield; Kaitlyn Pagel, soccer, North Dakota State University

EAGLECREST: Kyler Adair, volleyball, Adams State University; Emma Bryant, golf, Denver University; Kyra Dooley, volleyball, Pacific University; Delaney Evans, beach volleyball, Louisiana Monroe; Gaby Pinzon, soccer, Park University; Emily McCormick, lacrosse, University of St. Mary

GRANDVIEW: Summer Briata, lacrosse, Young Harris College; Mandy Brockamp, lacrosse, High Point University; Lyla Michels, softball, Otero Junior College; Addison O’Grady, basketball, University of Iowa; Katherine Shepherd, lacrosse, Newberry College; Meghan Weiss, lacrosse, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

RANGEVIEW: Brianna Linnear, basketball, Seward County Community College

REGIS JESUIT: Cate Lord, lacrosse, University of Southern California; Kade Miller, rowing, College of the Holy Cross; Krissy Rael, lacrosse, Mercer University; Kilee Stortz, softball, Adams State University; Chloe Valdez, softball, University of Charleston; Avery VanSickle, basketball, University of Washington; Grace Weigand, lacrosse, University of Notre Dame

SMOKY HILL: Preston Cooper, baseball, University of Northern Colorado; Holly Schlagel, soccer, East Carolina University