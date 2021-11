AURORA | Here is as list of National Signing Day honorees from Aurora schools on Nov. 10, 2021, the first signing period of the year for prep athletes. Some athletes will be recognized at later dates by their schools. Please send missing signings to [email protected]

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 11.10.21



EAGLECREST: Alexa Back, basketball, Nebraska Wesleyan; Keegan Beckford, wrestling, Northeastern Junior College; Haley Esser, basketball, Saint Mary’s (Minn.); Aidan Nosal, lacrosse, Whittier College; Jayden Paulsen, softball, Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Cristian Roman, lacrosse, Adams State; Julian Roman, lacrosse, Adams State; Arianna Shriver, volleyball, Alma College

REGIS JESUIT: Makayla Au, lacrosse, Xavier; Fabiola Belibi, track & field, Harvard; Rylee Butler, equestrian, Baylor; Kenna Cashman, swimming, Saint Louis; Grace Dale, swimming, Tulane; Kate Dunne, soccer, Oklahoma State; Jana Kavas, soccer, Midamerica Nazarene Univ.; Anna Lantz, soccer, Rockhurst Univ.; Chiara Lopach, diving, Dartmouth; Molly Kate McCloskey, cross country, St. Olaf College; SJ Pak, soccer, Davidson; Allie Sanchez, swimming, Georgetown; Emma Weber, swimming, Virginia;