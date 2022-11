AURORA | As primarily provided by schools, a list of local National Letter of Intent signees on Nov. 9, 2022. Some schools held ceremonies, while others will do so later and some athletes signed privately. Please email [email protected] with missing signees from Aurora schools:

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 11.9.22

EAGLECREST: Ryann Bergen, softball, Hiram College; Micala Boex, soccer, Northern Arizona; Hailey Buttshaw, softball, Colby Community College; Maddie Demoss, softball, Colby Community College; Maddie Jones, volleyball, Avila University; Nia McKenzie, basketball, Washburn; Jolene Ramiro, basketball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Laci Roffle, basketball, Metro State; Rilyn Snyder, soccer, Washburn

GRANDVIEW: Naomi Clark, soccer, Washington State University; Makayla Valle, softball, Lamar University

REGIS JESUIT: Samantha Aguirre, swimming, United States Naval Academy; MaryKate Berg, field hockey, Davidson College; Jack Casey, lacrosse, United States Military Academy; Spencer Day, lacrosse, Villanova University; Charlotte Ford, lacrosse, Brown University; Sophia Frei, swimming, University of North Carolina; Amery Galan, volleyball, Center College; Kendall Kersey, softball, University of Missouri-Kansas City; Ronan Krauss, swimming, Georgetown University; Ava Rogala, lacrosse, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona; Olivia Roumph, swimming, Indiana University; Hailey Simco, softball, Lee University; Fletcher Sullivan, lacrosse, Monmouth University; Julia Tierney, soccer, United States Air Force Academy