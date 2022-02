AURORA | Signees/honorees recognized by Aurora schools on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on or around Feb. 2, 2022. Some athletes listed have already signed. For additions, please email [email protected]:

AURORA NLI SIGNEES/HONOREES, 2.2.22

AURORA CENTRAL: Marcus Howard, football, University of Northern Colorado; Brian Weatherford, football, Minot State University

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Bridget Altland, volleyball, Ithaca College; Brett Barber, baseball, Garden City C.C.; Nick Barber, baseball, Garden City C.C.; Skylar Brgoch, swimming, Washington State University; Logan Brook, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jacob Burnette, lacrosse, Methodist University; Ashley Christensen, swimming, Univ. of Nebraska-Kearney; Caden Cole, volleyball, Sacred Heart University; Cayston Conover, lacrosse, New Jersey Institute of Technology; Caitlin (CC) Cushenbery, softball, Benedictine College; Evan Gibbs, lacrosse, University of Tampa; Grant Green, lacrosse, University of Tampa; Jaelyn Greer, soccer, Jackson State University; Hudson Harms, volleyball, Arizona Christian University; Makenzie Hatch, lacrosse, Hanover College; Michael Hemingway, football/track & field, Colorado State-Pueblo; Whitney Hollins, Park University; Dylan Hommes, baseball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Lana Howell, lacrosse, Newberry College; Katie Hubbard, volleyball, Piedmont University; Jack Love, lacrosse, Bellarmine University; Gabi Maas, volleyball, Texas Christian University; Jaelyn Martinez, softball, Chadron State; Jenna Medhus, softball, Metro State; Tucker Meeks, swimming, Adams State University; Cody Page, baseball, Bethany Lutheran College; Jack Pierce, football, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; Jayden Ponsford, volleyball, Lake Sumter State College; Brinn Schwab, volleyball, Nebraska Wesleyan University; Owen Starr, soccer, Tiffen University; Flint Thielen, lacrosse, Lindenwood University; Tyler Wilcox, baseball, Colorado State-Pueblo; Brandan Wurst, soccer, Colorado Mesa University

EAGLECREST: Michael Comeau, football, Dakota State University; Mason Harris, football, Colorado State-Pueblo

GRANDVIEW: John Alie, lacrosse, Bellarmine University; Moosah Alsaffar, football/track & field, Colorado State-Pueblo; Keakalina Barnes, soccer, University of Nebraska-Kearney; Isabel Bennett, volleyball, University of Northern Colorado; Lauren Betts, basketball, Stanford University; Aidan Biaggi, baseball, Colorado Mesa University; Hayden Boushele, baseball, Augustana College; Jonathan (KB) Broadus, football, Fort Lewis College; Conrad Casebolt, track & field, MIT; Reece Chapman, baseball, University of Tennessee; Tanner Current, football, Fort Lewis College; Maya Deferme, volleyball, Pacific University; Megan Ericksen, cross country & track, Univ. of Colorado-Colorado Springs; Taylor Gentry, soccer, Gonzaga; Megan Gonzalez, soccer, Metro State; Devin Halvorson, baseball, Carroll University; Avery Harr, soccer, Tarleton State University; Taylor Held, soccer, California Baptist University; Marya Hudgins, basketball, Santa Clara University; Evan Johnson, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Kylee Jones, soccer, Northwestern Oklahoma State University; Nicolas Logue, lacrosse, University of Mount Olive; Gabe Maccarrone, lacrosse, Adams State University; Zoe Michael, volleyball, Illinois Institute of Technology; Nikolas Moore, lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University; Mateo Munoz, track & field, Colorado State University; Jordan Nytes, soccer, Oklahoma State University; Zoe Park, soccer, University of Hawaii; Luke Parrish, lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University; Kahden Rullo, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Khan Shaw, football, Fort Lewis College; Molly Skurcenski, soccer, Texas Tech University; DJ Smith, lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands; Alyssa Walker, softball, Lake Land College; Lyric Waterman, volleyball, University of Redlands; Payton Whitney, soccer, West Point; Austin Yi, MidAmerica Nazarene University

OVERLAND: Damaris Davis, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Jamille Humphrey, football, Fort Lewis College; Brett Stonebraker, football, Fort Lewis College

RANGEVIEW: Austin Appiah, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Elijah Jamison, football, Hamline

REGIS JESUIT: Boys Division — Gio Aguirre, swimming, U.S. Naval Academy; Will Bikulcius, golf, Rockhurst University; Nico Correa, soccer, Lake Forrest College; Luke Dinges, swimming, Rollins College; Ezra Ekuban, football, University of Northern Colorado; Brian Fischer, baseball, Augustana College; Jayden Franklin, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Brooks Gerig, baseball, Colorado School of Mines; Ben Gonzales, baseball, Augustana College; Logan Hilliard, football, William Jewell College; Dallas Macias, baseball, Oregon State University; Jack Martin, baseball, Concordia University; Nate McHugh, baseball, Iowa Western Community College; Finn O’Connor, baseball, Rhodes College; Charlie Rogan, baseball, Wichita State University; Jacob Sykora, swimming, Florida Institute of Technology; Dervin Taylor III, football, Adams State University; Gavin Tinic, soccer, Colorado Christian University; Nunie Tuitele, football, Univ. of California-Berkeley; Isaac Wachsmann, baseball, Xavier University; Girls Division — Caroline Armstead, swimming, Ithaca College

VISTA PEAK: Leslie Barron, softball, Garden City C.C.; Trey Gray, baseball, Ottawa University (Kansas); Nolan Harper, baseball, Hastings College; Kennedi LeDuff, softball, Clark University (Iowa); Jordan Mayfield, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Yancy Morales, baseball, Hocking C.C.; Brody Severin, baseball, Hastings College; Trenton Sullivan, football, Fort Lewis; Alanah Torres, softball, Adams State; Bryson Torrie, football, Colorado State-Pueblo; Marquice Walker, football, Presentation College