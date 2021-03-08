AURORA | The third of four segments of the coronavirus-altered prep sports year in Colorado — Season C — begins Monday with the allowance of practices by the Colorado High School Activities Association in six sports.

Football is up for a second time as the teams that chose not to play in Season A in the fall — a group that includes all five Aurora Public Schools programs (Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK — though practices were allowed to begin last Thursday.

Those starting Monday include four sports that traditionally get contested in the fall, but were shifted due to their classification for possible coronavirus transmission early in the pandemic in girls volleyball, boys soccer, gymnastics and field hockey, which was also given the option to play in the fall, but chose spring instead.

The first sanctioned season for Unified Bowling is also included in Season C.

The first date of competition is March 15 for every sport except football, which can begin March 18, and each season is condensed as with all the sports that took place in Season A and Season B as well.

