AURORA | Two more fall prep sports were given approval to begin practice by the Colorado High School Activities Association, as softball and boys tennis got the green light Wednesday.

Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green made the announcement during CHSAA’s annual All-School Summit, saying that the COVID-19 Response team in Gov. Jared Polis’ office had approved the plan submitted for the two sports, which join boys golf with approval.

Boys golf begins practice Aug. 3 and start to compete shortly thereafter, while softball and boys tennis can start practice Aug. 10 and begin play Aug. 13.

According to a press release from CHSAA, the organization “is anticipating a decision from the COVID-19 Response team on the remaining sports by the end of the week.”

