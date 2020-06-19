AURORA | Colorado High School Activities Association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green put out a statement Friday updating the state of progress in the state in regards to the return of high school athletics during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a missive on CHSAANow.com, Blanford-Green said the organization was “encouraged” the latest guidelines to come out of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ office and that work is being done by CHSAA in hopes of “resuming fall sports on their scheduled start dates.”

Blanford-Green stressed that with CHSAA membership extended throughout the entire state — where COVID-19 has had different effects and presence — the organization “must be flexible and subject to change to provide equitable participation opportunities across the state.”

“A shutdown in one area, impacting one classification, would send our staff back to the white board,” Blanford-Green continued in her statement. “The state and county data, and decisions, are fluctuating so we continue to plan for the knowns of today and unknowns of tomorrow.”

The Colorado Health Department’s data on the coronavirus in Colorado through June 18 set the number of cases at 29,901, with 5,308 people hospitalized and 1,417 deaths attributed specifically to COVID-19.

The Cherry Creek School District opened its facilities to athletics and activities outdoors on Monday, while Regis Jesuit High School began June 8.

