AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association received variance approvals from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for an earlier start to Season B.

It’s not as early as the originally scheduled start of practices — which was Jan. 4, 2021 — but it is earlier than the projected Jan. 25 date that was the next target after previous variance requests were denied last week.

Boys and girls basketball, ice hockey, girls swimming, wrestling, skiing and competitive spirit will now be able to practice on Jan. 18 and compete on Jan. 25 according to a statement released Monday by CHSAA.

“For months, our office has been laser-focused on students and the safe resumption of high school sports and activities in 2021,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement. “The conversations with CDPHE and the Governor’s COVID Response Team to resume Season B have been intentional and assertive. Though it has taken many late nights and weekends, we are thrilled that our student athletes, member schools and local school communities have a resolution. Educationally-based athletics are a vital extension of the classroom.”

Protesters — some local, but others from small communities across the state — gathered at CDPHE offices last week (story) in an attempt to bring awareness to the toll that a long period without athletics and activities was taking, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The changed calendar, which happened through “collaborative negotiations,” came works hand-in-hand to help Gov. Jared Polis’ prioritization of the return to in-person or hybrid model schooling.

Variances were needed to allow enough participants and coaches for competitions given the current COVID-19 dial in many counties is on Red, which allows just 10 people at indoor events. For basketball, the variances will allow for 24 participants (enough for two full teams), plus coaches and trainers.

CHSAA said it would hold virtual meetings in the first week of January to go over details on the implementation of each sport with athletic directors.

