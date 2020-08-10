AURORA | Two more of the limited slate of approved fall prep sports in Colorado open Monday afternoon when softball and boys tennis teams open practice.

Boys golf began practice and competition last week, while the next two sports on the revised calendar put out last week by the Colorado High School Activities Association — which moved a handful of sports, including football to the spring — begin a short stretch before they can begin play Thursday.

The Regis Jesuit boys tennis team is the defending Class 5A state champion, while the Smoky Hill softball team was the lone Aurora squad to make last season’s state tournament.

Cross country joins the mix with practice starting on Wednesday.

