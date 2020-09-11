Return of sports: Polis says ‘window is still open’ for fall sports

FORT MORGAN | In his regular press conference on the state of COVID-19 in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that the “window is still open” for the possibility of additional fall sports.

Polis referenced football and field hockey specifically in response to a question about what might be added to the limited amount of fall sports currently in competition (boys golf, boys tennis, cross country and softball).

Earlier in the day, the Colorado High School Activities Association issued a statement that said that Rhonda Blanford-Green planned to meet with Polis’ COVID-19 Task Force to establish any variances that could make it possible to add sports.

“The window is still open for the additional fall sports that have been talked about, football and field hockey for women,” Polis said from his remote press conference.

Polis said he spoke with Blanford-Green last night around 8 p.m., but had yet to speak with her yet on Friday.

The week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the prep football community, which started the week with optimism, then had hopes dash when CHSAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously not to change the calendar it approved on Aug. 4 that moved football from the fall to the spring.

Contrary to a radio interview on Thursday, the Aurora Public Schools said that it had made the preparations if football becomes possible in the fall.

Protests by football players and parents were scheduled for three places around the state Friday afternoon.

“I’m confident they’ll have a season this year, even in worst case in spring,” Polis added. “The window is still there and the next few days will be informative.”

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports