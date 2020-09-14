AURORA | The saga of the potential expansion of the fall prep sports season in Colorado could take another turn Monday.

Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that the weekend would be “informative” about the possibility of adding at least football and possibly other sports to the four currently in competition in the state during the

The Colorado High School Activities Association tweeted that it was submitting new potential plans to Polis’ COVID-19 Response Team for a slew of fall sports, plus spirit, with modified variance requests. Polis subsequently tweeted that his office was working to approve variances for “football and field hockey” and would work on other sports at a later date.

Also over the weekend, a survey was sent out to districts around Colorado asking for their interest in holding a fall sports season. Those surveys were due Monday morning and the results could yield movement one way or another.

