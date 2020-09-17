AURORA | Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday evening that his office had conditionally approved variance requests from the Colorado High School Activities Association to add to its current group of Season A fall sports and activities offerings.

Football — which has been hotly debated for the last week — is in the plan given the OK from Polis’ COVID-19 Response Team, along with field hockey, cheer and dance, though there was no mention of other fall sports. Polis’ statement said that schools will have the right to have those sports and activities in Season C (the spring) if it so chooses.

The CHSAA Board of Directors, which voted unanimously a week earlier not to make any changes to Season A, is expected to vote again with the new variances — which allow for workable roster sizes

“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” Polis said in a press release, which included a link to his office’s note to CHSAA Commission Rhonda Blanford-Green.

“If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”

Shortly after the news broke, CHSAA responded in a tweet that read: “CHSAA received guidelines of the variance from the COVID-19 Response Team. We are working with the Governor’s office to address specific language so as to not have to further reduce a modified season schedule.”

Earlier in the day, Denver Public Schools put out a statement that requested that CHSAA keep its original calendar put out on Aug. 4 — which moved football to Season C, with practices beginning on Feb. 22, 2021 — as it had created a “strategic and incremental plan that aligned with local health guidelines and gradually returned our student athletes to conditioning activities and eventual participation in their CHSAA season.”

