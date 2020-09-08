AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association will have discussions with Gov. Jared Polis’ office about the potential to resume fall prep sports.

Colorado’s current slate of fall prep sports approved for safe competition in the coronavirus pandemic stands at four with boys golf, boys tennis, softball and cross country all in the midst of their seasons, while momentum is building towards the addition of more.

A few states across the country have recently reversed previous decisions to postpone football and other outdoor fall sports and Colorado may be next. KOAA in Colorado Springs first reported a communication coming from CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green Monday to membership indicating a meeting with Polis’ COVID-19 Response team with an expected update on the situation coming by Thursday.

“In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the Association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football,” Blanford-Green said in a statement issued on CHSAANow.com. “We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar.

“We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We’re monitoring information from other states to see if it’s applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado. Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.”

The prep football season has started in several states surrounding Colorado and other states such as Louisiana have recently approved the late starts of seasons as health factors have turned positive in their respective states.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports