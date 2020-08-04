AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association issued its long-awaited calendar for the 2020-21 prep sports season Tuesday afternoon and it featured sports and activities divided into four seasons instead of the usual three.

Colorado is the 10th state to postpone the start of football because of coronavirus concerns and it has chosen to move it into 2021 according to a release from CHSAA sent to local media. According to the calendar, football is set to begin practice on Feb. 22, 2021, while boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey and gymnastics also were moved from the fall to the spring with March 1 openings.

Cross country became the only other sport added to the fall offerings, which also include boys golf (which opened practice Monday), boys tennis and softball. Cross country practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 12 with competition approved to start Aug. 15.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green had a Zoom call with media scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discus the announcement.

Earlier in the day, Aurora Public Schools administration announced approval for the participation of athletes from its schools in the fall sports that are offered, despite the district’s plan to begin with remote learning for the entire first quarter.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020-21 CHSAA PREP SPORTS CALENDAR

SEASON A

— Boys Golf (198 holes): First practice Aug. 3, first competition Aug. 6, state championship Oct. 5-6

— Softball (max 16 contests): First practice Aug. 10, first competition Aug. 13, state championship Oct. 10

— Boys tennis: First practice Aug. 10, first competition Aug. 13, state championship Sept. 25-26

— Cross country (max 7 contests): First practice Aug. 12, first competition Aug. 15, state championship Oct. 17

SEASON B

— Basketball (max 16 contests 4A-5A): First practice Jan. 4, first competition Jan. 7, state championship March 6

— Ice hockey (max 13 contests): First practice Jan. 4, first competition Jan. 7, state championship TBD

— Girls swimming (max 7 meets plus league): First practice Jan. 4, first competition Jan. 7, state championship TBD

— Wrestling (max 7 duals plus 7 days): First practice Jan. 4, first competition Jan. 7, state championship March 6

SEASON C

— Football (max 7 contests): First practice Feb. 22, first competition March 4, state championship May 8

— Girls volleyball (Max 16 contests): First practice March 1, first competition March 4, state championship May 1

— Field hockey (max 10 contests): First practice March 1, first competition March 4, state championship TBD)

— Boys soccer (max 10 contests): First practice March 1, first competition March 4, state championship TBD

— Unified Bowling (max 6 contests): First practice March 1, first competition March 4, state championship TBD

SEASON D

— Baseball (max 16 contests): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship June 26

— Girls Soccer (max 10 contests): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship TBD

— Boys Swimming (max 7 meets plus league): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship TBD

— Track & Field (max 8 meets): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship TBD

— Boys lacrosse (max 10 contests): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship TBD

— Girls lacrosse (max 10 contests): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship June 23

— Girls tennis: First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship, June 11-12

— Boys volleyball (max 16 matches): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship June 19

— Girls golf (max 198 holes): First practice April 26, first competition April 29, state championship TBD