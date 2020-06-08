GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Cherry Creek Schools facilities will be free to open for athletics and activities June 15 the district announced Monday.

The district — which on the high school level is made up of Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill — had planned to shutter its gyms, pools and practices fields until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but moved up its timeline in light of the loosening of restrictions in Colorado.

“We know how important activities and athletics are to the physical, mental, social and emotional well-being of our students,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried said in a statement. “Our number-one goal is to reconnect with kids and allow them to participate in sports and activities this summer in a safe and responsible manner.”

Aurora Public Schools had the same timing in place as Cherry Creek Schools initially, but athletic director Casey Powell said the district is staying on course for a July 1 opening.

Colorado High School Activities Association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green issued some encouraging words for prep athletes and parents last week when she said that the organization’s staff “will begin constructing safety and implementation guidelines to resume all athletics and activities, including football, beginning this fall.”

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports