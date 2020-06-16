AURORA | The volleyballs themselves were largely ignored Tuesday for coach Neal Finch and his Overland High School volleyball team.

The Trailblazers’ workout at Utah Park — one the first few held by programs in the Cherry Creek School District, which opened its facilities for athletics and activities Monday — consisted primarily of fitness and conditioning, but it was at least something.

Finch hadn’t seen his players since March — when schools were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic that continues to make life difficult — so even a short time worth of socially distanced drills with nine players and a few coaches was good for the soul.

“They’ve been asking me, what do we need to do? What can we do? When can we meet? They are begging for that interaction,” Finch told the Sentinel. “So this is huge. We’re doing a very simple workout, but just to be together and recognize that we are still a team and we have things we need to do to be successful this season.

“This wakes their mind up, so it’s really crucial that I get to see them every once in awhile.”

CCSD moved up its timetable from its originally stated goal of opening facilities on July 1 thanks to the loosing of some restrictions on the size of gatherings — with proper social distancing and other health protocols — and abundant eagerness to connect with kids.

High school athletics directors in the district worked together on the details, tailored plans to each of their school’s specific and unique needs and got the go-ahead from CCSD Athletic Director Larry Bull and Superintendent Scott Siegfried to put in into practice.

Outdoor facilities are in play right now as letting people into school buildings to use gyms, pools, etc., presents a more challenging layer at this time, though that may change in the coming weeks.

“We’re really excited and if it wasn’t safe, we wouldn’t be doing it,” Bull told the Sentinel. “It’s going to be different and we’re adjusting to it, but we are going to do what we can and do the best we can to connect with kids. That’s the excitement.”

Smoky Hill athletic director John Thompson said that not every team at his school expressed the desire to get out on the fields — with athletes in some sports such as baseball, softball and soccer training with club teams — but he was glad to see the football team get together.

“It was really good to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Thompson said.

