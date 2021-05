AURORA | Images from the continuation of the Rangeview Qualifier Track Meet held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium with Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK in the field. The meet originally began on May 22, but several events were postponed due to lightning. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.