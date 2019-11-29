AURORA | Images of the players from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill) that earned first of second team honors for the 2019 softball season in the Centennial League (full teams), Continental League (full teams) or East Metro Athletic Conference (full teams):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports