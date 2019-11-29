AURORA | Images of the players from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill) that earned first of second team honors for the 2019 softball season in the Centennial League ( full teams), Continental League ( full teams) or East Metro Athletic Conference ( full teams):
Cherokee Trail senior Hunter Galbreath earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview senior Elly Smith was voted to the All-Centennial League first team for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Rangeview senior Katiana Williams, left, earned All-EMAC first team honors from league coaches for her performance during the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Senior Yasmine Ybarra is one of five Smoky Hill players to receive All-Centennial League first team accolades from league coaches for their play in the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Grandview senior Jacque Ley was voted to the All-Centennial League first team for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Cherokee Trail senior Cheyenne Ausborn earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Smoky Hill senior Cameron Lyons earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Regis Jesuit junior shortstop was selected to the All-Continental League first team by league coaches for her performance during the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Cherokee Trail junior Kelsey Bell earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Smoky Hill sophomore Izzy Giroux earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Cherokee Trail freshman Ryleigh Cruz earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Smoky Hill sophomore Amrajiei Bass earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Smoky Hill sophomore Delaney Farnsworth earned All-Centennial League first team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Vista PEAK senior Julie Maldonado earned All-EMAC second team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Regis Jesuit junior Lanie Smith received All-Continental League second team accolades for her play in the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Overland senior Eden Worden received All-Centennial League second team recognition for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Hinkley junior Camilla Davis earned All-EMAC second team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Vista PEAK sophomore Kennedi LeDuff earned All-EMAC second team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Overland sophomore Katelynn Czerpak received All-Centennial League second team recognition for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Rangeview junior Cassie Pearson earned All-EMAC second team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Vista PEAK junior Izabella Chambers earned All-EMAC second team honors for the 2019 softball season. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)