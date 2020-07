LOVELAND | Images from the opening day of the Colorado Sparkler softball tournament contested July 1-5, 2020, at the Barnes Softball Complex in Loveland sites in Fort Collins. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled the Colorado Fireworks tournament that typically takes place at several locations in Aurora, so local competitive clubs played in a small tournament of mostly Colorado teams put on by Triple Crown Sports over the holiday weekend. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

