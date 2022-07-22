AURORA | Images from the Big Boyz War competition featuring prep lineman from Rangeview, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK from Aurora and Montbello from Denver on July 18, 2022, at Vista PEAK Prep. The host Bison took the title of the event (story, here). (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

MORE PHOTOS AND FOR PURCHASE GALLERY, HERE

