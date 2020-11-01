AURORA | Images from the Centennial League football contest between Smoky Hill and Grandview played on Oct. 30, 2020, at Legacy Stadium. The Wolves improved to 2-2 with a 49-21 victory over the Buffaloes, recap here. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports