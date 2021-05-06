AURORA | Images from the Class 5A spring football playoff contest between Rangeview and Vista PEAK played on May 1, 2021, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. The Bison topped the Raiders 29-14 to move into the semifinals. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

