DENVER | Images from the Class 4A spring football playoff contest between Gateway and George Washington played on May 1, 2021, at All-City Stadium. The Olys topped the Patriots 30-27 to move into the semifinals. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
Gateway vs. George Washington, 4A spring football playoffs, 5.1.21 (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)
