AURORA | Images from the non-league football matchup between Cherokee Trail and Rocky Mountain played on Oct. 29, 2020, at Legacy Stadium. The Cougars moved to 2-2 on the season with a 35-14 victory over the visiting Lobos. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

PURCHASE THESE PHOTOS AND MORE, HERE

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports