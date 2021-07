THORNTON | Images from the 2021 Class 5A boys state swim & dive championship meet held on June 24, 2021, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Swimmers and relay teams from Aurora Public Schools, Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill took part in the meet. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports