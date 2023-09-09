AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023:
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 8, Chatfield 3
Score by innings:
Cherokee Trail 007 000 1 — 8
Chatfield 002 100 0 — 3
WP — Cherokee Trail: Cayman Lightner (4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Tayah Burton 2-3, run; Kennedy Brian 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Emma Rice 1-3, 2 RBI, run, SB; Icela Ciocarlan 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Lily Buttshaw 1-1, RBI; Jocelyn Steiner RBI
Denver North 16, Overland 6
Score by innings:
Denver North 710 80 — 16
Overland 401 01 — 6
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (3 2/3 IP, 13 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 7 BB, 2 K). Overland hitting: Zoey Trahyn 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Pennie Siple 2-3, RBI, run; Michaela Halton 1-2, 3B, 2 runs; Sasha Davis 1-2, 2 RBI; Emma Davis 1-2, RBI
Regis Jesuit 17, Rangeview 7
Score by innings:
Rangeview 221 011 — 7
Regis Jesuit 403 424 — 17
WP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Natalie Shellhorn 4-5, 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 4 runs; Jenna Patterson 3-4, 2 2B, 6 RBI; Jillian Samaras 3-5, 3 runs; Kendal Craven 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Anna Najmulski 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Taylor Minges, Abi Puschaver and Alex Tavlarides RBI
Westminster 12, Vista PEAK Prep 4
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK Prep 121 000 0 — 4
Westminster 233 004 x — 12
LP — Vista PEAK Prep: Lauren Reed (3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK Prep hitting: Kaydence Maes 3-3, RBI; Rylie Camarillo 2-2, run; Jaya Gray 2-4, 2B, run; Nayely Duran 2 RBI, 2 SB
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament
Columbine 5, Eaglecrest 3
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 020 100 — 3
Columbine 310 010 — 5
Grandview 7, ThunderRidge 4
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty Bell Invitational
Sweepstakes A Boys team scores: 1. The Classical Academy 157 points; 2. ThunderRidge 165; 3. Rock Canyon 182; 4. Valor Christian 185; 5. GRANDVIEW 203; 6. Mountain Vista 223; 7. Coronado 229; 8. Fairview 273; 9. Fort Collins 281; 10. Cheyenne Central 284; 11. Cheyenne Mountain 286; 12. Heritage 345; 13. CHEROKEE TRAIL 354; 14. Eagle Valley 357; 15. Fossil Ridge 359; 16. Summit 370; 17. Castle View 372; 18. Broomfield 395; 19. Douglas County 424; 20. Arapahoe 437; 21. REGIS JESUIT 438; 22. Cherry Creek 460; 23. Boulder 472; 24. Northfield 494
Sweepstakes A Girls team scores: 1. Air Academy 26 points; 2. Mountain Vista 95; 3. Cherry Creek 143; 4. Fossil Ridge 146; 5. Chaparral 223; 6. Denver East 270; 7. Valor Christian 272; 8. Boulder 297; 9. Fairview 298; 10. Summit 299; 11. Loveland 320; 12. Castle View 364; 13. Northfield 366; 14. Lewis-Palmer 386; 15. Arapahoe 391; 16. Cheyenne Mountain 407; 17. The Classical Academy 410; 18. Discovery Canyon 425; 19. Rocky Mountain 430; 20. Durango 439; 21. Cheyenne Central 441; 22. Ralston Valley 471; 23. REGIS JESUIT 480