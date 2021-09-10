AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 31, Wheat Ridge 0

Score by quarters:

Wheat Ridge       0   0  0  0 —     0

Aurora Central  14  10  0  7  — 31

Aurora Central highlights:

Legend 35, Smoky Hill 8

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Eaglecrest 25

Denver South def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-12

Grandview def. Highlands Ranch 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 4, Rangeview 0

FNE Warriors 4, Eaglecrest 2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments