AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 31, Wheat Ridge 0
Score by quarters:
Wheat Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central 14 10 0 7 — 31
Aurora Central highlights:
Legend 35, Smoky Hill 8
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral def. Eaglecrest 25
Denver South def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 15-12
Grandview def. Highlands Ranch 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 4, Rangeview 0
FNE Warriors 4, Eaglecrest 2