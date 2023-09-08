AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023:
SOFTBALL
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament (at Aurora Sports Park)
D’Evelyn 4, Grandview 2
Score by innings:
Grandview 002 000 0 — 2
D’Evelyn 000 400 x — 4
LP — Grandview: Kamaya Soniea-Harris (3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Peytann Weiland 1-2, 2B; Ashley Miller 1-3, 2 RBI; Sasha Kennedy run; Maddie Heinrich run