AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Douglas County 44, Rangeview 7
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral def. Cherokee Trail 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17
Grandview def. Highlands Ranch 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Horizon def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-16, 25-17, 25-25
Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ayden West 5, Mindy Allred 4. Vista PEAK Prep blocks: Ella Travis 2. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 5. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 6, Mady Eltzroth 4
Prairie View def. Rangeview 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 15-8
Regis Jesuit def. Mullen 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Overland 3, Rangeview 0
Overland goals: Abdu Ahmad, Ubaldo Echevesta, Joseph Miranda Miranda. Overland assists: Ahmad, Miranda, Reymer Sosa.
Smoky Hill 1, Mountain Range 0
Score by halves:
Mountain Range 0 0 — 0
Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1
Vista PEAK Prep 3, Adams City 2
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central 19, Gateway 1
Cherokee Trail 7, Arapahoe 3
Dakota Ridge 19, Smoky Hill 18
Grandview 21, Mullen 0
Thomas Jefferson 13, Overland 1
Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament
Eaglecrest 5, Lakewood 3
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe 7, Smoky Hill 0
Regis Jesuit 6, Grand Junction 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Arapahoe 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2
Arapahoe 0 0 — 0