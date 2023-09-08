AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023:

FOOTBALL

Douglas County 44, Rangeview 7

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral def. Cherokee Trail 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Grandview def. Highlands Ranch 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Horizon def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-16, 25-17, 25-25

Vista PEAK Prep kills: Ayden West 5, Mindy Allred 4. Vista PEAK Prep blocks: Ella Travis 2. Vista PEAK Prep digs: Yasir Dickey 5. Vista PEAK Prep assists: Ava Eltzroth 6, Mady Eltzroth 4

Prairie View def. Rangeview 21-25, 16-25, 25-21, 27-25, 15-8

Regis Jesuit def. Mullen 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Overland 3, Rangeview 0

Overland goals: Abdu Ahmad, Ubaldo Echevesta, Joseph Miranda Miranda. Overland assists: Ahmad, Miranda, Reymer Sosa.

Smoky Hill 1, Mountain Range 0

Score by halves:

Mountain Range 0 0 — 0

Smoky Hill 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK Prep 3, Adams City 2

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central 19, Gateway 1

Cherokee Trail 7, Arapahoe 3

Dakota Ridge 19, Smoky Hill 18

Grandview 21, Mullen 0

Thomas Jefferson 13, Overland 1

Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament

Eaglecrest 5, Lakewood 3

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Smoky Hill 0

Regis Jesuit 6, Grand Junction 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Arapahoe 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 2 — 2

Arapahoe 0 0 — 0

