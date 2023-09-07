AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Academy def. Gateway 25-10, 25-13, 25-9
Smoky Hill def. Mountain Range 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway 9, Sheridan 2
Score by halves:
Sheridan 0 2 — 2
Gateway 4 5 — 9
Gateway goals: Nahoum Mesfun 5, Fabrice Nyonkah 3, Francisco Beltran
Valor Christian 2, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 0 1 — 1
Valor Christian 2 0 — 2
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 7, Ralston Valley 4
Score by innings:
Ralston Valley 001 201 0 — 4
Cherokee Trail 004 030 x — 7
WP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Izzy Becker 2-3, 2 runs, SB; Kiki Pryor 1-2, run; Emma Rice 1-2; Addi Krei 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, run; Kennedy Brian 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Julia Russell 1-3, run
Wheat Ridge 12, Overland 1
Score by innings:
Overland 100 000 — 1
Wheat Ridge 064 011 — 12
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Overland hitting: Pennie Siple 1-2, RBI; Michaela Halton 1-2, 2B, run, SB